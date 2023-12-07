SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — The widow of bank manager Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Syakir, who died in a road rage incident on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban bound North-South Highway (PLUS) was seen sobbing at the High Court here today, while reading out her victim impact statement.

Qistina Ayu Rozhan, 32, who is also a bank manager, described the tragic fate of her daughter and the trauma she experienced following the devastating incident.

She said her daughter, who is now four, lost her father when she was only three months old but still asks for him.

“She only knows ‘daddy’ is in heaven. But it doesn’t stop her from asking why he is not with us, especially when she sees other children with their fathers,” she said when reading out the statement before sentencing.

Judge Julia Ibrahim sentenced former Information Technology employee Yew Wei Liang to 16 years in prison for causing the death of Syed Muhammad Danial at Kilometre 293.6 of the North-South Highway (Kuala Lumpur-Seremban) between 1pm and 2pm on August 10, 2019.

Qistina Ayu said unbearable anger, disappointment, sorrow and depression were her constant companions after the incident.

She said due to a misunderstanding and failure to control anger, she lost her husband and her daughter never experienced the love of a father.

“I face trauma every day going to work for years, passing by the exact spot where my husband was mercilessly killed. The pain is unbearable and to then be called a single mother and having to care for my child since then,” she said in tears.

Met outside the court, Qistina Ayu hoped the tragedy that befell her late husband would not happen to others.

“Syukur Alhamdulillah, four and a half years after my husband’s passing, there is justice. I hope such an incident will not befall anyone else and will serve as a lesson to road bullies,” she said. — Bernama