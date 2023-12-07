SIBU, Dec 7 ― Successful applicants of the eMadani RM100 e-wallet programme have begun spending the aid for in-store purchases at participating retail outlets here.

One of them was Kebang Libau, 45, who used the e-money to buy essential items at a supermarket in Sibu Jaya yesterday.

The housewife from Sibu Jaya bought a packet of 10kg rice, detergent powder, cream crackers, concentrated cordial, eggs and chicken nuggets ― costing RM110 which meant she had to top up an additional RM10.

“My daughter helped me to submit my application through the Touch n Go e-wallet provider on Monday (Dec 4) and it was approved the next day.

“Four of us in my family are eligible for the aid but my daughter’s application was rejected due to an error in registering her MyKad number,” she said, adding that her daughter had submitted an appeal with the e-wallet provider.

Kebang shows the items she bought using the eMadani credit. ― Borneo Post pic

Meanwhile, for Frida Japing, 32, and her husband, they planned to spend the RM100 aid on food and other essential items.

“We will use the money for food and for our three children’s items such as milk formula and diapers,” she said, adding that their applications were approved on Tuesday.

“Our combined e-credit amount will be sufficient to cover this month’s expenses, as my husband also needs to pay our room rental, utility bills and other expenses,” she said.

Another eligible recipient, Kennedy Enddy, from Sungai Sibau in Kapit said he had not decided on what he would do with the eMadani aid which was credited into his MAE account on Dec 5.

“Perhaps I will go to Sibu on Friday and do my shopping there, as there is no rush since the e-credit can be utilised until Feb 20 next year,” he said.

Mila Sumping from Sekuau, meanwhile, said she had submitted her application on Tuesday and was waiting for its approval.

Meanwhile, a member of the public in Kanowit reported difficulties in making payment using the eMadani credit through the MAE app.

“I believe it is due to confusion among retailers that the e-credit can only be used within the same e-wallet providers,” said Nur Sabrina Abdullah, 35.

“They (retailers) refused to let me scan their e-wallet QR code to pay for my purchase when I told them I was using MAE e-wallet.

“There are only a few shops in Kanowit that provide e-wallet services, and therefore, I think I will use my e-credit to shop in Sibu as there are more shops there using e-wallet services,” she added. ― Borneo Post