MARANG, Dec 6 — A private doctor was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today on 10 counts of issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates at his clinic here, two years ago.

Dr Muhamad Reze Rashid, 52, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Magistrate Zur Azureen Zainalkefli.

On five of the charges, Dr Muhamad Reze was alleged to have wilfully, and with intent to defraud, made false records about the vaccination status of his clients at his clinic here between Dec 7 and 23, 2021.

He was charged under Section 477A of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine or both if convicted.

Dr Muhamad Reze was also charged under Section 464 (a) of the penal Code with five counts of making a false document, namely in the Vaccination Reminder Card, his client’s during the same period.

The court allowed him bail of RM25,000 with one surety for all charges and set January 17 next year for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Engku Ahmad Rashdi Engku Abdillah prosecuted, while the doctor was represented by lawyers Najib Zakaria and Azahir Nashir. — Bernama

