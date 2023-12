KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Police today denied claims that blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris or also known as Papagomo, was detained as claimed by some.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Wan Muhammad Azri was not detained while he was engaged on the social media platform.

“We did not arrest Papagomo, yesterday,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Earlier, blogger Raja Petra Raja Kamarudin had uploaded a statement on social media, claiming Papagomo was detained while going live on his social media platform (TikTok). — Bernama

Advertisement