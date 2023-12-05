KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan today hit back at DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang after the latter questioned the position of Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang in the Islamist party.

The Kota Baru MP said it is more accurate and beneficial if Lim advises the other allied parties in the government, especially Umno, asserting that the Malay nationalist party is continuing to lose support among its own members.

“This situation should be of more concern to Tan Sri Lim, especially when the Umno leadership is also involved in major criminal cases that were opposed by DAP itself not long ago.

“It is certain that DAP cannot let go, remain silent or claim not to be involved in the developments related to the situation and conspiracy,” he said in a statement.

Takiyuddin said as a veteran politician, Lim should not overlook the results of the Kemaman parliamentary by-election.

He pointed out that the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) pact lost about 20,000 votes it won in GE15 in November last year.

“This trend is very clear in all the by-elections held after GE15, both in Terengganu, Johor and Pahang.

“Therefore, it would be more beneficial if Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang focused on PH-BN's own internal problems, as well as the issue of the loss of support and popularity experienced by Putrajaya, instead of continuing to play petty, hypocritical, hyperbole and speculative politics that will not help create a society and country that better, honest and democratic,” he said.

Takiyuddin said that PAS has no problem with Hadi's leadership, adding that the latter’s presidency has never been challenged “except once, but he has received full support from members and delegates at every PAS muktamar”.

“The achievements of PAS under the leadership of Tan Sri Abdul Hadi are the best when compared to the previous era.

“PAS is now the largest single party with the most seats in Parliament, controls the administration of four states and has representatives in all the state legislative assemblies in the peninsula,” he said.

Takiyuddin also said Lim is not the most qualified person to talk about moderation and an open attitude, alleging the latter to be a racist and a chauvinist.

Last Sunday, Lim issued a statement and questioned if Hadi would step down to pave the way for a more moderate and open-minded PAS leadership under Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar after the latter won the Kemaman poll.

Ahmad Samsuri had been touted by PAS as a potential future prime minister if the Islamist party takes federal power.