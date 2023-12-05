KUANTAN, Dec 5 — Pahang recorded committed investments valued at RM10.415 billion as of June 2023, said state public works, transport and health committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff.

Of that, foreign direct investment accounted for RM9.575 billion while domestic direct investment totalled RM839.4 million, he said, noting that the state government has implemented various investment strategies to attract more investors.

“Among others, we apply an investment strategy with a location-centric approach, with the location of the project bering determined based on industrial clusters. For example, Gebeng (Kuantan) has sections for port and petrochemicals, heavy and medium industries, as well as timber, digital and tech industries.

“Tanjung Agas (Pekan) is an industrial area for maritime and manufacturing, while Kechau Tui (Lipis) is a defence-based industrial area,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Mohammad Fakhruddin was responding to a question from Woo Chee Wan (PH-Mentakab) on behalf of state investment, industries, science, technology and innovation committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib who was on sick leave.

Woo wished to know the amount of investments received by Pahang up to June, and actions taken by the state government to attract investors.

Mohammad Fakhruddin said the state government is focusing efforts and action plans towards improving infrastructure to support initiatives to attract more investments, besides providing various initiatives and facilities for investors.

“For example, the Investment and Privatisation Division acts as a one-stop agency to facilitate investment deals with government-linked companies and technical agencies at the state and federal levels, especially with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC), particularly on provison of incentives for high-impact investment projects.

“The development and screening of Pahang corporate videos as well as participation in several investment exhibition programmes are also implemented for promotion and publicity to attract new investments,” he said. — Bernama