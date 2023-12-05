KUCHING, Dec 5 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sarawak and Singapore entities today.

According to a post on his official Sarawakku Facebook page, the MoU in connection with actions against climate change is also part of Sarawak’s green economy initiatives, as well as to attract investors.

“The ceremony marks a strategic collaboration between InvestSarawak and Surbana Jurong Pte Ltd that will pave the way for cooperation in areas encompassing critical aspects including industry transformation, energy transition, industrial decarbonisation, Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) decarbonisation, and industrial park development and management,” said the Facebook post.

Abang Johari is also in Dubai to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28.

The Facebook post described Abang Johari as a strong international proponent of action against climate change.

Upon his arrival at his Dubai hotel last night, the Premier was received by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, and his deputy, Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh.

Accompanying the Premier from Kuching were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki and Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Tomorrow, Abang Johari is scheduled to hold a meeting with Mubadala, a sovereign investment company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, aimed at fostering potential collaborations and investments within the energy transition sector.

Another MoU signing for the day is between Masdar, a leading global commercial enterprise in renewable energy and clean technologies from Qatar and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), highlighting a shared commitment to sustainable energy practices and the potential for strategic partnerships.

On Thursday, Abang Johari and members of his delegation are scheduled to depart for London to continue with the effort to highlight what Sarawak can offer in advancing the green economy.

In London, they will engage in further discussions on business investment and networking programmes, emphasising Sarawak’s dedication to expanding international partnerships and attracting investments for sustainable development. — Borneo Post Online