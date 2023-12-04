PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — Politeknik Ungku Omar in Ipoh, Perak, will be upgraded to an Apex (Accelerated Programme for Excellence) polytechnic, offering more advanced and competitive programmes through the Polytechnic Transformation 2023-2030, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The upgrade is one of the focuses under the transformation by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) to shape and produce the nation’s best talents.

He said following the upgrade, Politeknik Ungku Omar will offer more degree programmes, an increase of up to 50 per cent.

“All of these are organised towards advancing the Apex polytechnic into a technology institution,” he said, adding that the transformation efforts will help in realising the country’s aspirations in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) field.

Mohamed Khaled said this while speaking at the launch ceremony of the Polytechnic Transformation 2023-2030 initiative, officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, here, today.

The Polytechnic Transformation 2023-2030 outlines four goals, three strategic improvement initiatives, 13 critical improvement agenda and 18 strategic objectives.

He said MOHE is focusing on developing the polytechnic ecosystem to provide a diverse approach to education, including giving opportunities to those who are already working or missed the chance to pursue higher learning.

Mohamed Khaled said in this regard, three strategies are outlined namely Open Distance Learning (ODL) offered by Politeknik METrO, which allows employed individuals to pursue studies without quitting their jobs.

Besides that, various short-term micro-credentials courses and the setting up of the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning for Access (APEL.A) to be based at Politeknik Ungku Omar will allow individuals to enhance their qualifications, he said.

“This centre (APEL.A) will coordinate the process of converting work experience or current qualifications for young people into sufficient requirements to pursue higher education, especially at polytechnics.

“We hope that...regardless of age and educational level, any individual will have the opportunity to study at polytechnics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said the Reskilling and Upskilling Centre (RUC) will be set up at various polytechnics under the transformation programme to enhance collaboration and relationships with the industry.

“...RUC is a package or training programme using the Time Sector Privatisation approach, a smart partnership and resource collaboration with the industry,” he said.

The relevant polytechnics will offer courses or specific training schemes that can enhance the skills and competencies of workers, especially in areas perceived to be lagging due to technological revolutions and shifts, he said.

“For a start, 16 polytechnics have been identified, targeting 3,000 industrial workers,” he added. — Bernama