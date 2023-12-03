SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 3 — A 13-year-old boy was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with attempted robbery of an e-hailing driver last Monday.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani.

The teenager was charged with attempting to rob Lee Ang Hie, 65, at a roadside at Taman Keladi, here at about 6pm last Nov 27.

The charge, framed under Section 393 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

The court allowed the boy bail of RM4,000 with one surety set Jan 17 next year for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Amirul Halimi Md Salleh prosecuted, while the boy was represented by lawyer Duratul Ain Mahmud Morshidi from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama