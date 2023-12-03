KUCHING, Dec 3 — The federal Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will enhance collaboration with the state Islamic Religious Department (Jais) to address social ills, including baby dumping.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said a series of programmes will be organised towards this end.

She said the ministry, through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), had organised intervention activities, which need to be further strengthened by way of collaboration with Jais.

“We at the ministry even participate in activities with Jais in the hope of coming up with ways to address the problems. In fact, my ministry has held a roundtable discussion at the international level in Kuala Lumpur with Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund),” she said.

She said this when met by reporters after launching the National Persons with Disabilities (OKU) Day 2023 Fun Walk at Padang Merdeka here today.

Nancy said her ministry had, among others, collaborated with Jais in organising a course for individuals who wanted to get married.

According to her, such course offers a platform for participants to learn about running a household in addition to the preparation for marriage.

She disclosed that she will be in Sibu on Dec 7 for an upcoming programme to be jointly undertaken by her ministry and Jais.

“The programme is for us to discuss related matters and how we overcome them. It is not easy (when it comes to solutions) because it involves many values practiced by family and peers, especially teenagers,” she said.

In the meantime, Nancy advised young individuals and teenagers to go for a proper marriage to avoid untoward incidents. — Borneo Post