ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 3 — The Johor government has announced a 30 per cent rebate on assessment rate for five local authorities (PBT) affected by the upcoming tax increase next year, the Johor state legislative assembly sitting was told today.

Menteri besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the rebate aims to alleviate the tax burden of property owners in the five PBTs involved.

“As a government which consistently listens to the concerns of the people facing economic uncertainties, I am pleased to inform that for next year (2024), the government has agreed that the five PBTs will provide a 30 per cent rebate or discount from the new assessment tax adjustment.

“Hopefully the rebate and discounts can ease the burden on taxpayers.” he said at the winding-up session on the last day of the state assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar, here today.

Advertisement

Onn Hafiz, (BN-Machap) said that out of a total of 807,441 holdings in the five PBTs, 326,720 holdings or 40.46 per cent are not subject to the new tax increase.

He said with the increased revenue for the PBTs, services to the people need to be enhanced for their comfort and well-being in those areas.

Meanwhile, Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said out of the total number of holdings involved, only about 19,000 holders or 2.4 per cent raised objection regarding the new tax adjustment.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after the state assembly sitting today, he said the rebate would see a reduced tax collection of RM66 million compared to the estimated total collection of RM162 million.

“For now, the rebate is for 2024, however, the state government is willing to consider implementing this in the following years,” Mohd Jafni said.

The five PBTs involved are the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB), Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP), Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG), Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) and Pengerang Municipal Council (MPP).

The state assembly sitting was adjourned sine die. — Bernama