IPOH, Dec 2 — Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) has held discussions with the Perak government to implement the People-Friendly Home (RMR) project for the second generation.

Its chairman Datuk Husam Musa said that the discussions were aimed at the approval process, to obtain land owned by the state government to implement the project.

“In the RMR for the second generation, we will further improve the concept, covering the area of the house, and household income, including interest-free payments as offered by SPNB before.

“To implement this plan, we need cooperation, from the state government or landowners, for the construction of the RMR for the second generation,” he said, after attending the Tambun parliamentary constituency RMR at MARA Poly-Tech College here, today.

Earlier, the political secretary to the Minister of Finance, Muhammad Kamil Munim, who officiated the programme, also presented house keys and RMR offer letters to 57 recipients in the Tambun parliamentary constituency.

Husam said that the RMR for the second generation will also fully utilise SPNB’s revolving fund, without having to burden the government, especially the Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Kamil said that he was optimistic that SPNB would further develop efforts to increase the number of RMR units, to ensure that the B40 group, in particular, had their own homes.

“I am confident that more efforts or initiatives will be implemented for us to explore opportunities if there is good cooperation from the state government, such as land preparation and so on.

“This is also one of the best approaches to address the problem of home ownership among people in the B40 group, to own their dream homes,” he said. — Bernama