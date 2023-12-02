SIBU, Dec 2 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg will officiate the tallest flagpole in Malaysia during the New Year 2024 countdown in Kuching, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts disclosed this when met by reporters after representing the Premier to officiate the Sarawak Youth Day 2023 event in Kapit today.

“Towards this year, we (ministry) have one more thing entrusted to us that we need to do — the 2024 countdown.

“On the day of the countdown, which will be held at Kuching Waterfront, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg will officiate the tallest flagpole in Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said for next year, his ministry will continue to organise various events and festivals, such as Rainforest World Music Festival, to bring in tourists to Sarawak.

“In terms of the number of tourist arrivals (for this year), we have achieved the target. That means, we are on the right path.

“The people are happy and so are the hospitality industry — I don’t hear of any problems from them.

“My only message to Sarawakians is, when visitors come, we must be good to them and always show a smiling face so that they will feel welcome,” he said. — Borneo Post