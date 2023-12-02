ARAU, Dec 2 — A total of 383 online fraud and scams, especially phone scams, have been recorded in Perlis, resulting in losses amounting to RM5.1 million from January to November this year.

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said from the total, the highest number of cases involved telecommunication fraud or phone scam (127 cases) incurring losses amounting to RM1,663,807.58 million, followed by E-Trade scams at 110 cases with losses amounting to RM831,690.80.

“In efforts to curb such crime in the digital era, various awareness programmes on commercial crimes are being carried out. In 2023, 109 such activities were carried out comprising 52 ceramah and 36 exhibitions related to crime prevention initiatives.

“PDRM (Polis Diraja Malaysia) Perlis are always taking initiatives and proactive measures to carry out programmes as a means of creating awareness on commercial crimes. These programmes can create a positive impact on a large scale,” he said in his speech when opening a Town Hall — ‘Jenayah Penipuan Di Era Digital’ at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), here today.

Meanwhile, Muhammad added that 171 ‘mule account’ cases were also recorded from January to November this year and legal action has been taken in all these cases. — Bernama

