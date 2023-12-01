PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that the people's concerns with the implementation of the National Digital Identity or Digital ID, such as personal and banking records being leaked and chips implanted into the body of individuals, are completely unfounded.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said that when talking about digital transformation, the people must accept the fact that the country should advance in line with current development, including the use of technology.

“What is there to be afraid of personal issues? Bank Negara Malaysia will not release personal banking details. So, that is under control.

“Then, there are those who say that chips will be implanted into our body and so on, that is from watching too many Hollywood movies,” he told reporters after registering with the Digital ID here today, making him the first individual in the country to have a Digital ID.

The others who registered after Anwar were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the minister of plantation industries and commodities.

Among the Cabinet members who also registered were Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Anwar that before making any comments, one should listen first to the explanations from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) and Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) regarding the Digital ID so as not to affect the people's confidence.

While stressing that the government won't force anyone to register with the Digital ID for now, Anwar, however, encouraged all civil servants to do so as the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) and all forms of targeted subsidies will be channelled through the Digital ID.

Digital ID is a digital form of identification and verification of individuals that will benefit the public and private sectors in verifying the identity of users when carrying out online transactions.

Without replacing the MyKad system, Digital ID is a platform that is trusted and secure as well as facilitates online identity verification to avoid identity fraud when carrying out online transactions. ― Bernama