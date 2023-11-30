KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) called for a commission of inquiry to investigate the cause of the building collapse that occurred in Batu Maung, Bayan Lepas two days ago.



CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader in his statement urged three parties; the Penang City Council (MBPP), the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and the Department of Occupational Health and Safety (DOSH) to investigate the cause of the recent collapse of a logistics warehouse under renovation two days ago which killed three and critically injured two workers.





“We urge the authorities to carry out a thorough and comprehensive investigation to identify the cause of the accident.“We will wonder why an accident happens every time it occurs. Was it just an accident or did it happen due to negligence?“If it happens due to negligence, then who is to blame? Developers, contractors, construction workers or the authorities themselves,” he asked in a statement yesterday.CAP stated that all the relevant authorities must strictly and continuously enforce the relevant laws to ensure the safety of the site.CAP also called for The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) to promote occupational safety and health.Emphasizing that the incident occurred near the beach where there is an abundance of sand and gravel, all structures built nearby should be confirmed as safe.Mohideen cited two previous occasions where the commission of inquiry established by the Penang state government found incompetence and negligence — which is the collapse of Penang’s second bridge’s scaffolding and the collapse of a retaining wall in a 21-storey building.“Only by strictly and continuously enforcing the law will it make those responsible in the construction industry as well as the relevant authorities more compliant with the relevant laws,” he said.Yesterday, Titijaya Land Berhad, the owner of the building that collapsed two days ago said that it will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident after the search and rescue operation is complete.All work at the site has been suspended until further notice and the group is working closely with the contractor, the relevant authorities, and medical personnel to ensure a swift and efficient search and rescue operation.