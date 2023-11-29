KUALA LUMPUR, 29 Nov — Titijaya Land Berhad (Titijaya), the owner of the purpose-built logistic facility that collapsed at its construction site last night in Bayan Lepas, Penang, will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident after the search and rescue operation is complete.

Titijaya Group Managing Director Datuk Lim Poh Yit said firm action will be taken if the investigation found any human error or negligence that contributed to the tragedy that killed three Bangladeshi workers and left another two critically injured.

“Updates on the investigation will be provided as new information becomes available,” he said in a statement today.

He added the group’s top priority currently is to provide support and give assistance to the grieving families and have requested privacy and respect during this challenging time.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased workers and our sincere concern for the injured. Our thoughts are with their families and the individuals impacted by this devastating incident,” he said.

He said all work at the site have been suspended until further notice and the group is working closely with the contractor, the relevant authorities and medical personnel to ensure a swift and efficient search and rescue operation.

In the 9.58pm incident last night, three Bangladeshi workers were killed when the under-construction logistics warehouse collapsed, while another two were critically injured.

The construction site is located in the southern part of Penang, and the building is a three-storey logistics business complex with office space, parking, and a warehouse. — Bernama