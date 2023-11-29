SEPANG, Nov 29 — Prince of Monaco, Prince Albert II departed for Singapore after concluding his four-day inaugural state visit to Malaysia today.

Prince Albert walked past a static guard of honour mounted by 24 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial Infantry) led by Captain Harith Iskandar Jamal at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here, at about 3.15pm before boarding the special aircraft.

Also present at the sending-off ceremony were Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar and Malaysian Ambassador to France Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid.

Prince Albert arrived in Malaysia last Sunday for the visit.

While in Malaysia, Prince Albert had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara and also attended the Monaco Economic Forum 2023.

Yesterday, Prince Albert also visited the Malayan Tiger Conservation Centre and the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Pahang. — Bernama

