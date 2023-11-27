KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Prince of Monaco, Prince Albert II was accorded a state welcome at Istana Negara here today in conjunction with his four-day inaugural state visit to Malaysia, which began yesterday.

Upon arrival at 11am, the Prince and his delegation were greeted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, along with other Cabinet ministers and top government officials, were also present to welcome the distinguished guests.

The welcoming ceremony commenced with the Royal Malaysian Air Force central band performing the national anthems of both Monaco and Malaysia, followed by a 21-gun salute.

Prince Albert then inspected a guard of honour comprising four officers and 103 rank-and-file personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

As a symbol of unity and friendship, Prince Albert and Al-Sultan Abdullah then planted a Pokok Keranji (scientific name: Dialium indum), a type of fruit tree, in the palace courtyard.

The royals then proceeded to a meeting, during which they discussed matters concerning bilateral relations between Malaysia and Monaco.

In conjunction with the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the nation’s highest award, the Most Exalted Order of the Crown of the Realm (DMN), and the First Class Family Order of the Crown of Indra of Pahang to the Prince.

As a sign of respect, Prince Albert also conferred the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with Monaco’s highest orders, the Grand-Croix de l’Ordre de Saint-Charles.

To further commemorate the occasion, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also hosted a state banquet in honour of the Monaco Prince and his delegation.

Since his arrival yesterday, Prince Albert, who was accompanied by ministers, senior officials and a business delegation from Monaco, has launched the Monaco Honorary Consul Office and visited the Islamic Art Museum in Kuala Lumpur.

He is also slated to attend the Monaco Economic Forum 2023 here in this evening.

Before leaving home on Wednesday, Prince Albert is also scheduled to visit the Malayan Tiger Conservation Centre and the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Pahang.

According to a statement by Wisma Putra, the visit by the Prince holds significant importance as it will provide an excellent opportunity for Monaco and Malaysia to further strengthen relations between the two countries, with prospects of future collaboration in various fields, which is supported at the highest level of the country’s leadership. — Bernama