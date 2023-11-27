KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Malaysia is committed to work with Monaco in fostering a robust partnership towards a sustainable economic growth for both Malaysia and the principality.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said it is important for Malaysia and Monaco to continue to engage each other at all levels, particularly in expanding business prospects.

At the same time, they also need to “mitigate the global geopolitical dynamics and tap into the good bilateral ties nurtured under the dynamic leadership of both countries,” he said in his speech at the Monaco Economic Forum 2023 held here today.

He also reaffirmed Malaysia’s stance as a pro-business, pro-investor and pro-trade nation.

“We emphasise on greater certainty, accountability, efficiency and transparency in our policies and service delivery,” he added.

The forum was organised by the Consulate of the Principality of Monaco Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with His Serene Highness Prince Albert II’s first state visit to Malaysia from November 26 to 29.

The visit underscores the importance of this diplomatic step and is an indication of the optimism for the further growth of the two countries’ relationship.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Yacht Club de Monaco and the Royal Selangor Yacht Club solidified their bonds of friendship and collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding with a view to the Royal Selangor Yacht Club obtaining the La Belle Classe Destinations certification.

Prince Albert II is Yacht Club de Monaco’s president while the Royal Selangor Yacht Club is under the Royal Patronage of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor. — Bernama