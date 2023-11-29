KERTEH, Nov 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his pride in Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) for being able to maintain a very high level of integrity until now.

Anwar said that Petronas’ current outstanding performance, which enables it to contribute billions of ringgit to the country, could not have been achieved if the company had not practised excellent management and governance.

“In a situation where the country is in turmoil, chaotic with weak management performance and governance systems tainted by corruption practices, various scandals sometimes affecting the country’s image, I am proud that Petronas has been able to maintain very high integrity.

“The lesson we learn from Petronas’ experience is that our country can be uplifted as a great nation, but with the condition that we have political leaders and management like Petronas, clear policies and efficient management,” he said.

Anwar said this at a meet and greet session at Petronas’ East Coast Complex here today.

The event was attended by Petronas Executive vice-president (Downstream) Datuk Sazali Hamzah and about 600 employees from the East Coast region.

Anwar said Petronas’ excellent performance has attracted investors from various countries, including China, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who are interested in investing and collaborating with the oil and gas company.

The prime minister said he was also informed that Saudi Arabian oil giant Saudi Aramco is expected to hold its board meeting in Malaysia next year.

Due to its strong confidence in Petronas, Saudi Aramco is interested in making Malaysia the development hub for Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas in Southeast Asia, he added.

“I have met with the son of the Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud)... he told me that he wants to make Aramco’s investment in Pengerang, together with Petronas and Malaysia, an important hub for Saudi Arabian investments in Malaysia and for this region,” he said. — Bernama