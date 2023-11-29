KOTA BARU, Nov 29 — The Kelantan state government through the state Budget 2024, has allocated RM22.97 million for the development and promotion of tourism in the state said Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

Mohd Nassuruddin said the tourism sector is an important contributor to the economy of Kelantan and which provides an impact to a number of other sub-sectors like transportation, retail, financial services, printing and others.

“I am confident that the strong appeal and attraction in Kelantan, especially aspects of Islamic syiar as Ad-Deen, various attractive culture, traditional food as well as flora and fauna that is preserved, will be a natural attraction for tourists in the country and those from abroad.

“I am confident that the potential of Kelantan as an Islamic Tourism destination with traditional outlets, a platform for knowledge, strong religious history like Masjid Kampung Laut will provide a different environment and experience for visitors,” he said when speaking at the 2024 Visit Kelantan Year pre-launch, here today.

Mohd Nassuruddin hoped programmes planned to welcome the 2024 Visit Kelantan Year, will receive the cooperation of the Tourism Ministry by carrying out various initiatives to promote Kelantan as a premier tourist destination in the country.

“We need to strengthen our strategy by promoting the tourism sector more professionally, effectively and to meet the expectations of local and international tourists. It will include upgrading an effective and quality delivery system to convince the targeted groups.

“There must also be an overall development in the sector while various activities are planned to involve the people so as to achieve maximum results in the near future,” he said. — Bernama

