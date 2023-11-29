KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has lauded the UK for its decision to lift a travel advisory on the state, saying he wished other countries would also follow suit.

Hajiji, who is also chairman of the State Security Council, said Sabah is a safe place to visit and to do business, adding that he hopes more British nationals would now visit Sabah.

“Following the latest security assessment by the Malaysian Security Council, Home Ministry and the Sabah state government, the Royal Malaysia Police Force has given its assurance that the level of security in Sabah remains under control.

“Curfew orders have been lifted. Sabah is a safe place to visit and to do business,” he said adding that more than 150,000 foreign tourists have visited the east coast of Sabah from January to September this year.

He also said he hopes other countries with remaining travel advisories on Sabah would take the cue from the UK government’s decision.

The British High Commission in Malaysia said the travel advisory on islands and dive sites around Kudat in Sabah has been lifted.

However, it would continue its travel advice against all but essential travel to the islands and dive sites from Sandakan to Tawau, including Lankayan Island.

Kudat is in the northern part of Sabah while Sandakan and Tawau are in the east coast, where pirates had trespassed into tourist islands and kidnapped tourists many years ago. The Lahad Datu incursion also occurred more than a decade ago.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry said the travel advisory change was a testament to efforts by the Malaysian government to improve security in eastern Sabah.