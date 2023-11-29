KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The flood situation in Terengganu and Kelantan is improving as the number of flood evacuees continues to drop as of 8pm tonight.

In TERENGGANU, a total of 22 people from five families are still housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Atas Tol temporary relief centre in Kuala Terengganu district.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBNT) SK Rhu Sepuluh relief centre in Setiu district was closed today after all nine victims were allowed to return home this afternoon.

In KELANTAN the number of flood evacuees dropped to 317 people from 101 families tonight compared to 438 people from 137 families this morning.

Advertisement

According to the Social Welfare Department Disaster Info portal, all the victims are taking shelter in three relief centres compared to four this morning after SK Kedai Tanjong in Pasir Mas was closed while SK Tok Deh relief centre in the same district is still housing 231 victims from 79 families.

In Bachok, a total of 58 victims from 14 families are taking refuge at SMK Beris Panchor while SK Jelawat relief centre is sheltering 28 victims from eight families. — Bernama

Advertisement