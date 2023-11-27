KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Dewan Negara today extended condolences to the families of two former senators Datuk Lihan Jok and Datuk Seri Maglin Dennis D’Cruz who died on Nov 16 and 17, respectively.

Its president, Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, said both were dedicated leaders in the community struggle, principled individuals and good friends.

“Therefore, I invite all senators to observe a minute of silence as a mark of respect for Lihan and Maglin,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had given his consent to the nine laws passed during the last Parliament sitting.

The laws are the Printing of Qur’anic Texts (Amendment) Act 2023, the Insolvency (Amendment) Act 2023, the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (Amendment) Act 2023, the Mental Health Act 2023, and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No.2) Act 2023.

Other laws include the Penal Code (Amendment) (No. 2) 2023, the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Amendment) Act 2023, the Renewable Energy Act 2023 and the Fees (Department of Broadcasting Malaysia) (Validation) Act 2023.

Wan Junaidi also thanked and congratulated the nine senators who actively participated with him in the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum held in Manila from Nov 23 to 25.

“I hope that such proactive contributions will continue in similar conferences in the future,” he said. — Bernama