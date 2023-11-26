PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 — Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that he will take legal action against those who created and shared an image of him saying “alhamdulillah (Praise Allah)” over the Coldplay concert that was held recently in Kuala Lumpur.

He said that the poster distorted the facts of the issue and was taken from a Berita Harian report without further context.

“I found that there was a graphic that was recently spread of myself that portrayed me as supposedly saying ‘Alhamdulillah's’ over the organisation of the Coldplay concert with an accusation that to me is defamatory, with malicious intent.

“The context is removed from what I actually said,” the Lembah Pantai MP told reporters at a press conference after the 2023 PKR National Congress.

The response he had given to the reporter was very clear and could be easily found in the news report, he added.

He said that he will instruct his lawyers to examine all parties involved in the making and spread of the graphic.

“Once more, I am reminding all netizens that if they want to create any graphics to ensure it does not defame someone or cause hatred to arise towards someone, including myself,” he said.

He added that he had previously taken legal action against three people who had allegedly defamed him: freelance preacher Ahmad Dusuki Abd Rani and owner of the Facebook account “N13 Kuang” Mohd Fauzan Madzlan and Asheeq Ali.