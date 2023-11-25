TRONG, Nov 25 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is tracking down the parents of four siblings who were abandoned in front of a guardhouse at the Perak Tengah District Administration Complex, Seri Iskandar, yesterday.

Perak JKM director Nor Tipah Majin said the department was investigating the case and efforts were being made to find the parents and/or family members of the children concerned.

“The children are safe and have undergone health checks, she told reporters after opening the state-level 2023 Children’s Day celebration at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai High here today.

The four siblings, comprising two boys, aged 11 and three, a 10-month-old baby boy, and a six-year-old girl, were believed to have been abandoned in front of the guardhouse yesterday.

According to Perak Tengah district police chief Hafezul Helmi Hamzah, the police were informed about the incident at 5.39 pm and when questioned, the 11-year-old boy claimed that they were kicked out of a house near Bota and driven to the complex in a car by a woman.

Meanwhile, Nor Tipah thanked the public for sharing information on the children, thus enabling the department to act quickly on the case. — Bernama

