PUTRAJAYA, Nov 24 — The number of dengue cases for the 46th epidemiological week (ME46) of November 12 to November 18, dropped 2.6 per cent to 2,372 cases, compared to 2,435 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said no deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported in EW46.

He said the cumulative dengue cases reported so far this year totalled 105,743 cases, an increase of 93.8 per cent compared to 54,570 cases in the same period last year.

“A total of 80 deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported compared to 37 deaths in the corresponding period last year,” he added.

He said the number of dengue hotspos dropped to 66 localities from 70 in the previous week, with 50 localities in Selangor, five in Sabah, four each in Perak, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya as well as one each in Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak.

“The spread of dengue fever infection can occur through the movement of virus carriers (dengue patients) to new areas, whether they are symptomatic or not,” he said while urging the public to avoid going to dengue hotspot areas.

On chikungunya, Dr Muhammad Radzi said two cases were recorded in ME 46, bringing the cumulative figure so far this year to 186 cases.

On zika surveillance, he said 3,257 blood samples and 347 urine samples were screened and all were negative for the virus. — Bernama