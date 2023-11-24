JOHOR BARU, Nov 24 ― The Johor government has allocated RM5.742 million for the healthcare services sector through its Budget 2024 in efforts to improve the quality of health services in the state.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said a total of RM1 million has been allocated to upgrade the new queue system, which is expected to reduce the public's waiting time and ease the workload of the employees.

He said a systematic service needs to be implemented immediately because over 2,000 outpatients have to wait from three to five hours daily to see the specialists at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

“The state government has also allocated RM900,000 to facilitate handling patients who come to the hospital periodically for their monthly medicine supply. They wouldn't need to queue up for a long time once the postal service is used,” he posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

In addition, Ling said the Locker4U programme would also be continued with an allocation of RM170,000.

“To enhance efforts to combat dengue in Johor, after 19 fatalities were recorded this year, a total of RM250,000 has been allotted to the Johor State Health Department,” he said.

According to Ling, the state government will, starting next year, implement a mobile medical programme in the 56 state constituencies in Johor.

He said the programme, which will be a collaborative effort between government and private hospitals, institutions of higher learning and volunteers, will have an allocation of RM1.3 million.

“Through Johor's Budget 2024, a total of RM1.9 million will be used to upgrade 465 pantries in 12 hospitals in Johor to ensure comfort for healthcare staff in the state when carrying out their duties.

“History was made when the state government announced the biggest allocation, which showed the efforts put in to help raise the quality of the state's healthcare services.

“The state government wishes to thank all healthcare staff who are always the frontliners in resolving issues concerning the people. Thank you for the quality services provided professionally all this while,” he said. ― Bernama