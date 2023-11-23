MIRI, Nov 23 ― Two areas in Marudi have been declared hotspots for dengue following new cases reported this week.

Marudi Disaster committee chairman, who is also a Marudi district officer, Belayong Pok, said that the two hotspots are Kampung Dagang and Kampung Cina.

“Kampung Dagang recorded three cases as of yesterday (November 21), and these were repeat cases, while Kampung Cina has 12 cases as of yesterday,” he said when contacted.

Belayong said that the number of dengue cases in Marudi was first recorded in October of this year, and the committee declared a dengue outbreak in Marudi on October 9.

As of Tuesday, Belayong said a total of 26 cases had been recorded in Marudi.

“I would like to urge folks in Kampung Dagang and Kampung Cina to take this outbreak seriously to prevent it from escalating.

“Spend at least 10 minutes every week clearing your house compound so it does not become an Aedes mosquito breeding compound,” he said. ― Borneo Post