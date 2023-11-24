KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Despite his release from immigration detention in Australia, the police will maintain Sirul Azhar Umar’s name in the Interpol red notice, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said.

He said so for, there have been no instructions from any party to remove Sirul Azhar’s name who was previously convicted of the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu.

“The red notice for Sirul Azhar remains in effect, even after his release in Australia.

“We are still working on it...and looking into ways (to bring Sirul back to the country), and now it is up to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC),” he said during a special media briefing at Bukit Aman today.

The former police officer who was sentenced to death for the murder of Altantuya in 2016, had been in detention in Australia since his asylum claim in the country was rejected in 2019.

Meanwhile, commenting on the fake bomb threats against several schools that were received via email, Mohd Shuhaily said the police are in contact with authorities in Jamaica as well as Trinidad and Tobago as both countries also received similar threats earlier this month.

“We want to find out what happened before this in their countries to understand the cause and motives for sending these emails.

“So far, we have received 51 police reports nationwide involving four government-aided schools, 15 private schools, and 32 international schools. Based on our preliminary investigation, the individuals involved took the email address of the schools which are displayed on the public domain,” he said.

He said that 10 investigation papers have been opened under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Although the bomb threats were a hoax, we take them seriously because we do not want anyone to take advantage to disturb the peace in this country. The police will visit every school that received the bomb threat email,” he said. — Bernama