CHUKAI, Nov 24 ― Transport Minister Anthony Loke is channelling an allocation of RM200,000 a year to 10 National Type Chinese School (SJKC) in Terengganu to help develop the schools.

He said the aid, starting this year, will be channelled after hearing of the complaints of the Chinese community in Terengganu during the previous state elections, who complained of not having a Chinese elected representative and difficulty in obtaining assistance from local elected representatives from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“So, they asked me as a minister to assist. So, as a minister, I have an allocation of RM1 million which I can give out, distribute and allocate to NGOs (non-governmental organisations) or schools outside my (parliamentary) constituency.

Advertisement

“So, I will use the minister's allocation to help Chinese schools in Terengganu,” he said after meeting the Chinese community here.

Loke said the contribution is his commitment as a minister and it will be channelled throughout this term to assist the Chinese community in Terengganu. ― Bernama

Advertisement