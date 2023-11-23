KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu recorded a drop tonight, with the total receding to 1,639 people in temporary flood relief centres (PPS).

In Kelantan, the flood situation showed improvement with only 62 victims from 14 families still sheltering at PPS as of 8.30pm compared to 373 people (96 families) this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s disaster Info portal, as many as 30 victims (seven families) are housed at PPS SK Wakaf Raja in Pasir Putih while 32 victims (seven families) are taking shelter at PPS SK Tok Deh in Pasir Mas.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees also dropped to 1,577 (428 families) as of 6pm today compared to 3,570 people (951 families) at 10am this morning.

According to the Terengganu state disaster management committee secretariat, in Kuala Nerus a total of 628 victims (175 families) are still at 10 PPS while in Kuala Terengganu, 614 victims (170 families) are sheltering at four PPS.

Meanwhile, in the Besut district, a total of 131 victims (30 families), are placed in a PPS while in Marang, 198 victims (51 families) are sheltering at four PPS.

In the Dungun district, only six victims (two families) are still sheltering at the PPS SK Tok Kah.

In related developments, the water level at the main stations in the state remained at normal levels except the Parit Utama station at Padang Kemunting, Kuala Nerus and Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman that were reported at an alert level. — Bernama