ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 23 — The Johor state government has today presented a surplus budget for two consecutive years with a planned surplus of RM4.21 million in 2024, themed, “Memacu Pembangunan Menyejahterakan Rakyat” (Driving Development for People's Prosperity).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said under the state Budget 2024, the total revenue to be collected for next year is estimated be at RM1.804 billion, compared to RM1.799 billion in expenditure.

“The estimated revenue for next year compared to the estimated revenue for this year is an increase of 4.03 per cent, while operating expenses for the same period are expected to increase by 3.94 per cent,” he said when presenting the Johor Budget 2024 at the Sultan Ismail Building here.

