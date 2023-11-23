KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Police received 44 hoax bomb threat reports involving government, private and international schools nationwide between Tuesday (November 21), and 8am today, said Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the sender of the email used the name ‘Taktstorer’, identified as originating from Cyprus and the IP (internet protocol) address from Finland keeps changing.

“We have contacted all the state education directors for schools with Google emails to identify the threats,” he told reporters after an anti-graft pledge ceremony and the launch of 3C Rules in conjunction with the 2023 Integrity Month 2023 at PDRM College, Cheras here today.

Advertisement

Razarudin said police have also carried out security flushing on the grounds of the schools involved.

“I assure parents, students, and teachers that their safety is the priority of the police,” he said.

He said investigations found that other countries, such as Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany, and the United States have also received hoax bomb threats.

Advertisement

Jamaica received as many as 70 hoax calls, he said, adding that investigations are ongoing with the assistance of the countries involved, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Meanwhile, a teacher at a religious secondary school in Jalan Pokok Machang in Penang lodged a police report at 1.55pm today after the school received a bomb threat via email.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the religious secondary school received the email on Tuesday but only noticed it today.

“Based on the email, it is the same sender who sent similar information to others on Tuesday,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama