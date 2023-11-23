KUCHING, Nov 23 — Sarawak Deputy Speaker Datuk Idris Buang today ordered a part of Pending assemblyman Violet Yong’s speech calling Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian “incompetent” to be expunged from the Hansard.

He made the order after Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki complained and said Yong should not have used offensive and insulting language against another member of the House.

“I think I am in agreement to have it expunged ... whatever the language is imputing another member with ulterior motives or some negative aspersion,” he said.

Idris, who was presiding over the session then, said Yong was fast when she delivered her speech and “we were taken aback by her remark”.

However, he said no members had stood up to ask her to withdraw the remark.

“Please, expunge that part,” Idris told the state assembly’s secretary.

Ibrahim, during the debate on the state Budget 2024, said Yong should not call another colleague “incompetent”.

“Because, it would appear that she is imputing underlying and improper motives. Standing Order 32(4) states clearly that it shall be out of order to use offensive and insulting language on members of the House,” he said, adding that there is no need to call people names since the state election and the campaign were over.

“Therefore, Mr Speaker, I humbly suggest and seek your kind indulgence that her statement yesterday on the matter be expunged from the Hansard,” Ibrahim said.

He also criticised her for referring to him by name, instead of by his Satok constituency.

He said he is upset that Yong did not attend this afternoon’s session to listen to him and other GPS lawmakers take part in the debate on the Budget.

During the debate on the state Budget 2024 yesterday, Yong was touching on the delay in setting up the Strata Management Tribunal after the passing of the Strata Management Ordinance, 2019, Strata (Management and Maintenance) Regulation, 2022 and Strata (Subsidiary Titles) Ordinance, 2019 in the State Assembly.

She said “we need a competent person to sit as the minister for housing. There are many strata properties related issues which did not appear to be solved by the current one.

“I call on the premier to appoint someone who is really serious in handling Housing issues to replace the incompetent one,” she suggested.