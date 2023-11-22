CHUKAI, Nov 22 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election, General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor is leveraging his 43 years of experience in the Malaysian Armed Forces to woo youths in the constituency and understand their needs.

The former Chief of Defence Forces said the long years he spent in the military interacting with this group have allowed him to keep abreast of their needs.

“There seems to be a positive reception when I meet young voters. When I was the Chief of Defence Forces, I was directly and indirectly involved with young people who enlisted when they were 18. So, we know what they need and what we need to prepare for them.

“For me in Kemaman, we can find methods to multiply places for them to de-stress. What we have are football fields and futsal courts but they prefer more adventurous activities. I take note of this and if given the mandate it will be the main agenda,” he said.

He told this to reporters after conducting a ‘ziarah kasih’ programme at Kemaman Hospital here today.

Early this morning, he met with civil servants at Wisma Persekutuan and the Public Works Department office in Kemaman.

Raja Mohamed Affandi also expressed gratitude that campaigning for the by-election is proceeding smoothly without provocation, adding that he hoped the situation would continue until polling day.

The Kemaman parliamentary by-election polling day has been set for Dec 2, while early voting for Nov 28.

Raja Mohamed Affandi is in for a straight fight with Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of PAS. — Bernama