JOHOR BARU, Nov 22 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has today made it clear that his appointment as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not a promotion but a responsibility to safeguard the interests of all Malaysians.

Highlighting what he called the "virus of division" plaguing the country, Sultan Ibrahim stressed that his priority is to safeguard the interests of the 33 million citizens rather than the 222 members of Parliament (MPs).

“I feel that the country today has been infected by a virus (that I mentioned before in Pasir Gudang), which is the virus of division.

“This virus stems from political leaders who are willing to quarrel, insult, spread slander, and break the unity of the people in pursuit of power and personal interests," said Sultan Ibrahim during his royal address at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with his 65th birthday at the Istana Besar in here.

Stressing the need to strengthen unity among the people, Sultan Ibrahim urged all leaders to compromise and show mutual respect to enhance the prosperity and well-being of the people.

Over the years, the 64-year-old state monarch has been known to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring that Muslims behave with respect, moderation and inclusiveness, in Malaysia which is home to people of many different ethnic groups and religions.

He has in the past also taken a serious view on issues of unity and harmony among Malaysians, with the understanding that the country has a diverse religious and ethnic background.

Sultan Ibrahim will begin his service as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31 next year, together with Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, who has been re-elected as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Ibrahim replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang who served as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as the Leader of the 15th Parliament, has since pledged the allegiance of the Dewan Rakyat to the Ruler.