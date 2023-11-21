KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 21 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) announced that it has shut down the electricity supply around Gong Badak, near Kuala Nerus, due to the rising floodwaters.

In a post on its Facebook page today, it said the electricity shutdown in the area caused two locations, namely Taman Desa YT and Taman LG Utama, to suffer a total blackout.

The move had to be taken to ensure the safety of the residents, it said.

Advertisement

TNB explained that, if the flood situation worsens, risks and endangers the situation, the supply will be shut down to ensure the safety of local consumers.

In addition, the TNB also advised the public to be wary of heavy rain and the risks of flooding. — Bernama

Advertisement