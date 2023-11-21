SHAH ALAM, Nov 21 — The redevelopment cost of the Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA), involving RM3.28 billion is the total cost that will include other facilities to be developed around the complex area, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

He said this was to provide clarification after the matter was raised by several state assemblymen following the increase in the KSSA development cost.

“During the debate, questions were raised as to why the redevelopment cost of KSSA increased to RM3.28 billion.

“I wish to clarify that RM3.28 billion is the overall cost of the complex, which includes the Malawati and Shah Alam Stadiums as well as other facilities such as hotels, an integrated station and a theatre that will be part of the proposed Phase 1, 2, and 3 development,” he said when winding-up the debate on the Supply Enactment Bill 2024 at the State Assembly sitting today.

However, Amirudin said the cost has yet to be fully approved by the state government as for now, the agreed amount was the cost of upgrading the stadiums involving RM787 million.

Meanwhile, the state government submitted the planning permission for the KSSA project on November 15, with the process to demolish the Shah Alam Stadium expected to be carried out next month at a cost of RM35.5 million.

“For work on the first phase, Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated or MBI Selangor submitted the planning permission after the land was acquired and InsyaAllah in December, after the One-Stop Centre (OSC) Unit meeting, we will proceed with the demolition at a cost of RM30 to 50 million,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that the KSSA redevelopment project, covering a 76.08 hectare-area is progressing according to schedule and is expected to be completed by 2026. — Bernama