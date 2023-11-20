SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — The Selangor government will table the First Selangor Plan (RS-1) Mid-Term Review (MTR) next year to ensure every fiscal plan of the state is on the right track, the State Assembly was told.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the RS-1 MTR which will be tabled at the second session of the State Assembly next year, is evidence of the state government's commitment to doing its best for the state.

“We will do the MTR in 2024, during the second session (of the State Assembly) around February and March, so that we can relook into the aspect of global impact...including the war in the Middle East.

“The MTR is the best assessment platform; this proves that the state government’s fiscal plans always aim for the best. We also have a five-year plan to ensure our direction,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Enactment Bill 2024 today.

The menteri besar said he was also optimistic that Selangor is capable of contributing 30 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2026.

“The target will require an annual increase of at least RM22.4 billion.

“If we look at our performance records, in 2022, we successfully increased it by RM44 billion compared to the previous year. So, the target of 30 per cent can still be achieved. If not in 2025, it may be achieved by 2026. The state government will assess periodically, including conducting the MTR,” he said.

The winding-up of the debate continues tomorrow. — Bernama