KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is willing to listen to the voices of any leaders or members to ensure that no one feels that they have been sidelined, said vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

This follows a recent news report where a PKR assemblyman expressed hope for the upcoming party’s congress to discuss the role of non-Malay members and leaders.

Nik Nazmi said he took note of the matter and stressed that the party has never sidelined any community or favoured a specific race.

“I understand this sentiment because PKR is a national party that consists of members and leaders of various races. Within the Cabinet, we have deputy ministers from the Tionghua (Chinese) community, the Indian community as well as from Sabah.

“So, I understand this view but we also need to understand this is not a Pakatan Harapan government. This is a unity government where Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has to weigh many considerations to ensure the formation of a stable government following the results of the 15th General Election.”

He told reporters this after a working visit to the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) solar photovoltaic project at Pantai 1 IWK sewerage treatment plant here today. — Bernama

