KEMAMAN, Nov 21 — As the Kemaman by-election campaign picks up pace, Barisan Nasional candidate Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor believes he has made his breakthrough with the locals in the parliamentary constituency.

Entering the fourth day of campaign, he says his meet-and-greet sessions with the constituents are bearing fruit, and believes they have begun to warm up to him.

With the intention of serving his hometown, the former Chief of Defence Force said he has been approaching various groups of voters from dawn to midnight, with all of them giving good feedback.

“We have already covered several places, including Geliga, Kuala Kemaman and Paya Berenjut areas today and some are crying with joy to see me, so hopefully we can maximise the coverage (meetings with residents) here.

“Everyone seems to agree with the number one candidate, so I think the parameters are getting better. I hope this momentum will last until December 2,” he said after a visit to the Paya Berenjut night market, here today.

In the December 2 by-election, Raja Mohamed Affandi will battle it out in a straight fight against Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, representing PAS.

The Election Commission (EC) set November 28 and December 2 for early voting and polling day respectively.

Raja Mohamed Affandi said throughout the campaign period the locals had voiced out their concerns and hopes for the constituency.

“If I am given the mandate, I will highlight those issues as a facilitator and do my best for the people of Kemanan,” he said. — Bernama