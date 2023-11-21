KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous rain warning for Terengganu and several areas in Kelantan until this Friday.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the areas in Kelantan involved Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh.

The department also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak until Thursday.

“In Kedah, the areas involved are Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu, while in Perak, the areas are Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Manjung,” it said.

According to MetMalaysia, the same weather condition is also expected to hit Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang in Kelantan, as well as Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan in Pahang until this Friday. — Bernama

