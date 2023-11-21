KUALA LUMPUR, 21 Nov — The Court of Appeal has set February 8 next year for the decision of the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers who were charged with murdering Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan five years ago.

The court will also, on the same day, give its verdict over the trio’s appeal to challenge certain findings of facts by the High Court, including the findings that the fire which broke out in Nazrin’s room was “done deliberately”.

The date was set during the case management which was conducted online last November 16.

Last October 23, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal consisting of Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli deferred the decision after hearing the submissions by both parties.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing Samirah and the two teenagers, completed his submission on October 23, while the prosecution, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Yusaini Amer Abdul Karim, completed their submission on October 17.

On June 21, 2022, the Shah Alam High Court freed Samirah, 48, who is also Nazrin’s widow, and two teenagers, who are now 21 and 18, of murdering Nazrin after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the trio at the end of its case.

The three of them and an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with killing Nazrin, 45, at his house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am the following day.

On June 30 this year, Samirah and the teenagers filed an appeal to challenge certain findings of facts by the High Court, including the findings that the fire which broke out in Nazrin’s room was “done deliberately”. — Bernama