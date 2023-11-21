KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — An Indonesian man suspected of being the mastermind of a drug trafficking syndicate was arrested, along with five locals, in raids at a condominium in Jalan Ampang here, last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the raid resulted in the seizure of 10 kilogrammes syabu estimated to be worth RM341,000 and three vehicles, comprising a Toyota Alphard, a Toyota Vios and a Perodua Alza.

Preliminary investigations found that the syndicate had been active for the past two months in the federal capital and the five local suspects, comprising four men and a woman, had previous records for drug and criminal cases, with three of them on the police wanted list, he said in a statement today.

He said all the suspects, including the Indonesian man, who are aged between 26 and 46, tested positive for methamphetamine and were on remand for seven days until Nov 24 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama

