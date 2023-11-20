KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous heavy rain of a severe level in several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu until Wednesday (November 22).

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, stated that the situation is expected to involve Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, while in Terengganu, it involves areas in Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang.

“A warning of continuous rain (severe level) is issued when there are indications that continuous heavy rain is expected to occur with the amount of rain exceeding 60 millimeters within six hours,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, continuous rains at alert level are also expected in several areas in Kelantan involving Jeli and Kuala Krai, as well as in Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman) and Pahang involving the Kuantan area during the same period.

The same weather condition is also expected to occur in Kedah covering the areas of Yan, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu, Penang and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama and Manjung) November 22 to 23 (Thursday). — Bernama

