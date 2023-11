KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continued very heavy rain of a dangerous level in Terengganu from today to tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, stated that it involves several areas in Terengganu, namely Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman.

It said a continuous rain warning of severe level is expected in Kelantan involving areas in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh, while a similar condition in Terengganu is predicted in Hulu Terengganu, as well as Jerantut and Kuantan in Pahang.

Meanwhile, continuous rain of alert level warning is expected in Kedah involving Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik and Baling; Perak (Upper Perak and Kuala Kangsar) and the entire state of Perlis.

“A similar weather warning is also expected to occur in Kelantan in Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang; Pahang (Maran, Pekan and Rompin) and Sabah on the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan),” according to the statement. — Bernama

