GEORGE TOWN, Nov 20 — Penanti assemblyman Zulkefli Bakar today asked Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to consider giving the same sum of allocation to Opposition lawmakers as it did to state government representatives when tabling the state Budget this Friday.

The Bersatu party man said there should be no bias just because the lawmakers held differing political views.

“We want to remind the state that the allocation should be given without any discrimination,” he said when debating the speech by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak at the state legislative assembly sitting here.

Zulkefli who is also Penang Bersatu chairman said equal allocations of the development funds is important for the state and its people.

Earlier this month, Chow had said that the state does not intend to increase the amount of allocation for the Opposition lawmakers under the state 2024 Budget.

He said the allocations will remain the same at RM60,000 per year for opposition assemblymen and RM500,000 per year for backbenchers.