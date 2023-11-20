KAJANG, Nov 20 — Former Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff has finished giving his statement regarding a viral video of a conversation between an individual resembling him and a J-KOM staff.

Mohammad Agus also revealed the identity of the individual linked to the case called “Mr H” to the police during his statement, which he finished at around 5.25pm but told reporters gathered at the Kajang district police headquarters that he would leave the matter to the police.

“I do not want to comment on the matter, I leave the investigation of this case to the police,” he said, adding that he had also lodged another police report today against the owner of the TikTok account “Raja Petra” after an uploaded video revealing his personal details contained in his first police report went viral.

He said that he lodged the second police report as the leaking of his personal details on the “Raja Petra” TikTok account could endanger his personal safety and that of his family.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that Mohammad Agus had finished providing his statement when contacted by Bernama, while Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the case was being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Crimes Investigation Unit.

Also, Mohammad Agus’ lawyer, Faizal Abd Rahman said that J-KOM assistant officer Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani, who has yet to provide his statement, informed him that he would cooperate if called up by the police.

Mohammad Agus had previously claimed during a media conference held on Friday that the viral video was edited and had subsequently lodged a police report over it. — Bernama

